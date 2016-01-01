Dr. Neha Dangayach, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dangayach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Dangayach, MB
Overview
Dr. Neha Dangayach, MB is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Dangayach works at
Locations
-
1
The Mount Sinai Hospital1468 Madison Ave Bldg 8, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dangayach?
About Dr. Neha Dangayach, MB
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1134378805
Education & Certifications
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dangayach accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dangayach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dangayach works at
Dr. Dangayach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dangayach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dangayach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dangayach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.