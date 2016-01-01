Dr. Neha Bhardwaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhardwaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Bhardwaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Bhardwaj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Bhardwaj works at
Locations
-
1
St Lukes Hospital1111 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (646) 628-7792Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai - Physician Office1000 10th Ave Fl 22H, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 628-7792Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Mount Sinai - Physician Office200 W 57th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 628-7792Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Silver Building281 1st Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-5570Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhardwaj?
About Dr. Neha Bhardwaj, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1659683837
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhardwaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhardwaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhardwaj works at
Dr. Bhardwaj has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhardwaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhardwaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhardwaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.