Overview

Dr. Neha Bhardwaj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Bhardwaj works at Mount Sinai Morningside in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.