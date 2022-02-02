See All Rheumatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Neha Bhanusali, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (14)
Dr. Neha Bhanusali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Bhanusali works at UCF Health in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lake Nona
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 360, Orlando, FL 32827 (407) 266-3627

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Raynaud's Disease
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    4.7
    Feb 02, 2022
    Dr. B is the most caring, compassionate Dr. When it comes down to the best there is. She is very professional, she takes her time to explain and inform you. She never is in a hurry and always takes her time with each patient. I had her on Quadrangle in Orlando and when she moved to Lake Nona, I followed her there even though it is a 50 minute drive, it is so well worth it.I had 2 tele visits with her during Covid, never rushed explained everything. Thank you Dr. b for all you do.
    Cheryl Schwartz — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Neha Bhanusali, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, French
    • 1326205923
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbyterian MC
    • St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    • St George's Hospital Medical School
    • Internal Medicine
    Dr. Bhanusali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhanusali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhanusali has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhanusali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhanusali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhanusali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhanusali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhanusali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

