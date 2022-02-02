Dr. Bhanusali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neha Bhanusali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Bhanusali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Bhanusali works at
Locations
Lake Nona9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 360, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 266-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Fortified Provider Network
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B is the most caring, compassionate Dr. When it comes down to the best there is. She is very professional, she takes her time to explain and inform you. She never is in a hurry and always takes her time with each patient. I had her on Quadrangle in Orlando and when she moved to Lake Nona, I followed her there even though it is a 50 minute drive, it is so well worth it.I had 2 tele visits with her during Covid, never rushed explained everything. Thank you Dr. b for all you do.
About Dr. Neha Bhanusali, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French
- 1326205923
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian MC
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- St George's Hospital Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhanusali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhanusali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhanusali works at
Dr. Bhanusali has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhanusali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhanusali speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhanusali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhanusali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhanusali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhanusali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.