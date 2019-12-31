Dr. Neha Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Batra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neha Batra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Batra works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen Physicians Pediatrics1852 Ashburn Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and helpful doctor.
About Dr. Neha Batra, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1164602652
Education & Certifications
- SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batra works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.