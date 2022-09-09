Overview

Dr. Neh Onumah, MD is a Dermatologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Onumah works at Princeton Kidney Care LLC in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.