Dr. Neh Onumah, MD
Dr. Neh Onumah, MD is a Dermatologist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Skin Of All Color Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 101, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 301-8635Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Met Dr O in February 2022 with a condition that had been misdiagnosed over the years. Had been suffering from folliculitis in my armpits for over 40 years and this had resulted in darkened bumpy itchy pits. Through her prescribed regimen, the darkened bumpy skin has cleared and stopped itching. Appreciate her attention to detail and insistence on following the regimen while recommending products for other skin conditions. I will recommend her to anyone having any skin conditions.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1902040199
- Columbia Presby Ctr-NY Presby Hosp
- McGill University Health Centre
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp UMDNJ-RWJMS
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Temple University College Of Arts and Sciences
Dr. Onumah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onumah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onumah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Onumah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onumah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onumah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onumah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.