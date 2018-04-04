Dr. Negin Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Negin Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Negin Griffith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Griffith works at
Locations
-
1
Griffith Center for Restorative Surgery76B E FRONT ST, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 335-0335
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith?
I met with Dr. Nigen Griffeth today and right from our first meeting I felt at ease and in good hands. She was very positive and thorough. Thank you Dr. Griffeth for putting me at ease. I am blessed to have met you. Peace.
About Dr. Negin Griffith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1588778096
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.