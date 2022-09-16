Dr. Negar Vazirinia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vazirinia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Negar Vazirinia, MD
Overview
Dr. Negar Vazirinia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Vazirinia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Children's Doctors3030 Cullen Blvd Ste 101, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 485-0029
-
2
Internist Associates P.7580 Fannin St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 807-0029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vazirinia?
Outstanding doctor. The doctor is so friendly. My kids love to go and see her even when they are not sick. She always find time to talk to my kids. She has encouraged my oldest(16) to become a physician.
About Dr. Negar Vazirinia, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1407881527
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vazirinia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vazirinia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vazirinia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vazirinia works at
Dr. Vazirinia speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazirinia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazirinia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazirinia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazirinia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.