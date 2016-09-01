Overview

Dr. Negar Ghafouri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Ghafouri works at UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

