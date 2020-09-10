Dr. Neftali Nevarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nevarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neftali Nevarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Neftali Nevarez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Locations
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation2999 Regent St Ste 301, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 204-8120
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An incredible doctor. He listened, he asked questions, he helped me, and he was kind. After years of mostly terrible doctors, it is overwhelmingly refreshing to have a good doctor.
About Dr. Neftali Nevarez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Nevarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nevarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nevarez has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nevarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevarez.
