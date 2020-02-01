See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Nefertiti Dupont, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nefertiti Dupont, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Dupont works at North Houston Gynecologic Oncology Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Houston Gynecologic Oncology Surgeons
    128 Vision Park Blvd Ste 280, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 226-6033
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Oophorectomy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 01, 2020
    I went toDr. duPont with medical issues other doctors could not pin down. She made me feel comfortable at the beginning of first visit. She was kind, though, ordered correct tests, we got a better idea of my medical issues, and she referred me to another great doctor which was able to operate and on road to recovery. I feel blessed to have been referred to Dr duPont and her referral to the next doctor. I highly recommend her! K. Theiss
    K. Theiss — Feb 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Nefertiti Dupont, MD
    About Dr. Nefertiti Dupont, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326105511
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California - Irvine|University Of California Irvine Med Center
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University College of Medicine|The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
