Dr. Neetu Dhadwal, MD

Neurology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neetu Dhadwal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sebastian River Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Dhadwal works at Spectrum Health - Lakeland in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Montvale, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Midland Park, NJ, Sebastian, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeland Hospitals At Niles and St Joseph Inc
    1234 Napier Ave, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 983-8300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Montvale Office
    305 W Grand Ave, Montvale, NJ 07645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 391-0071
  3. 3
    Bergen Medical Associates
    466 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-8221
  4. 4
    Bergen Medical Associates
    1 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-1660
  5. 5
    Bergen Medical Associates
    6 Prospect St, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 670-0002
  6. 6
    Physicians Medical Center
    13855 US Highway 1 Ste 4, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 581-8246
  7. 7
    Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc
    9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 208-2212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sebastian River Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Confusion
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Confusion

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Neetu Dhadwal, MD

    • Neurology
    Specialties
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1962842492
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Medical Education
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
    Undergraduate School
    • Neurology
