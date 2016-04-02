Overview

Dr. Neetu Dhadwal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sebastian River Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dhadwal works at Spectrum Health - Lakeland in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Montvale, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Midland Park, NJ, Sebastian, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.