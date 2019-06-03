See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Neetu Chahil, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neetu Chahil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Dr. Chahil works at Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates, P.A. in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates P.A.
    52 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-3003
  2. 2
    Endoscopy Center of Hackensack LLC
    170 Prospect Ave Ste 10, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 498-0030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids

Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Autoimmune Diseases
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Blood Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Biopsy
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Manometry
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Pelvic Abscess
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Screening Colonoscopy
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2019
    What a difference. Always saw a male gastroenterologist in the past. He was nice and I liked him but the absolute thoroughness of Dr Chahil, the questions and the explanations from her, was extraordinary. I think I will have my gastric issues under control in no time.
    Lisa Brown in Elmwood Park, NJ — Jun 03, 2019
    About Dr. Neetu Chahil, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417118571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neetu Chahil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chahil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chahil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chahil works at Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates, P.A. in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chahil’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

