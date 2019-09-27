Dr. Neetha Angelino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neetha Angelino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neetha Angelino, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Angelino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teresa Thomas, MD1181 GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx, NY 10452 Directions (718) 681-6565
-
2
Essen Medical Associates PC2015 GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 299-7295
-
3
Latasha Davis, FNP1990 McGraw Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 792-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angelino?
Dr. Reddy was very knowledgeable and thorough. I was so happy with my care that I had her see my wife as well
About Dr. Neetha Angelino, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1942568514
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelino works at
Dr. Angelino has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.