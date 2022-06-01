Overview

Dr. Neeta Tripathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from King George Medical College and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Tripathi works at Hamilton Cardiology Associates, Hamilton, NJ in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.