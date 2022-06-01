Dr. Neeta Tripathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeta Tripathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neeta Tripathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from King George Medical College and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Hamilton Office2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lawrenceville Office3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It usually figures that when you not only find a great doctor, and one that you really like, she retires or moves. If she didn't retire, I would like to know where she is, because I would certainly go out of my way to go to her. She saved ny life.
About Dr. Neeta Tripathi, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164492385
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ
- Mercy Catholic Med Ctr
- Presbyterian University Of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- King George Medical College
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
