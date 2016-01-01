Overview

Dr. Neeta Somaiah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Somaiah works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.