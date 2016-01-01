Dr. Neeta Somaiah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somaiah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeta Somaiah, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeta Somaiah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Somaiah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-8850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Somaiah?
About Dr. Neeta Somaiah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1467538132
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somaiah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somaiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somaiah works at
Dr. Somaiah has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Somaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Somaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somaiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.