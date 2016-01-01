See All Psychiatrists in Hemet, CA
Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Bhagalpur University/ Medical College.

Dr. Kumari works at County of Riverside-community Health Agency in Hemet, CA with other offices in Lake Elsinore, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    County of Riverside-community Health Agency
    880 N State St, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 766-2450
  2. 2
    Lake Elsinore Family Care Center - Mental Health
    31764 Casino Dr Ste 300, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 943-8015
  3. 3
    31760 Casino Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 943-8015
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kumari?

    Photo: Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kumari to family and friends

    Dr. Kumari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kumari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD.

    About Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508094830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Bhagalpur University/ Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumari has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.