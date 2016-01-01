Dr. Kumari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Bhagalpur University/ Medical College.
Dr. Kumari works at
Locations
County of Riverside-community Health Agency880 N State St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 766-2450
Lake Elsinore Family Care Center - Mental Health31764 Casino Dr Ste 300, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 943-8015
- 3 31760 Casino Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 943-8015
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neeta Kumari, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508094830
Education & Certifications
- Bhagalpur University/ Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumari works at
