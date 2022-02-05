Overview

Dr. Neeta Gaur, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital and Lafayette Regional Health Center.



Dr. Gaur works at Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Harrisonville, MO, Belton, MO, Lees Summit, MO, Clinton, MO and Lexington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.