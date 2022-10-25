Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erinjeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, Mich. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Erinjeri works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely wonderful! So grateful for her patience, respect, compassion, and thorough explanations. What a blessing to have found her! She’s a truly caring and gifted person.
About Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1427310424
Education & Certifications
- Endocrine Surgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Conn.
- General Surgery, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Conn.
- Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, Mich.
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erinjeri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Erinjeri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Erinjeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Erinjeri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erinjeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erinjeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erinjeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.