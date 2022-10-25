See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD

Surgical Oncology
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, Mich. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Erinjeri works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miami Cancer Institute
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Cancer
Adrenal Surgery
Adrenalectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Adrenal Surgery
Adrenalectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Resection Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Erinjeri?

Oct 25, 2022
She is absolutely wonderful! So grateful for her patience, respect, compassion, and thorough explanations. What a blessing to have found her! She’s a truly caring and gifted person.
Lizette BV — Oct 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Erinjeri to family and friends

Dr. Erinjeri's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Erinjeri

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD.

About Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD

Specialties
  • Surgical Oncology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427310424
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Endocrine Surgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Conn.
Fellowship
Residency
  • General Surgery, Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Conn.
Residency
Medical Education
  • Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, Mich.
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erinjeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Erinjeri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Erinjeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Erinjeri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erinjeri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erinjeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erinjeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Neeta Erinjeri, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.