Dr. Neeta Datwani, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neeta Datwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Datwani works at Cardiac Partners of Cooper and Inspira in Willingboro, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Specialty Care at Willingboro
    218 Sunset Rd # A, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper and Inspira Cardiac Care at Voorhees
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste 201, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Heart Disease
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Heart Disease

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 29, 2018
    Dr. Datwani is super knowledgable, listens well, and pays attention to detail. I’d highly recomend her to my family and friends, actualy she’s now my mothers cardiologist.
    Nicholas Evangelisti in Winslow — Aug 29, 2018
    About Dr. Neeta Datwani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1700983061
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper University Hospital
    Internship
    • Atlantic City Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeta Datwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Datwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Datwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Datwani has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Datwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Datwani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Datwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Datwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

