See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.

Dr. Ambe-Crain works at Westlake GYN in Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westlake Womens Health
    1220 La Venta Dr Ste 205, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 371-0770
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ambe-Crain?

    Sep 14, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. Ambe Crain for about 25 years. I love her and her staff. So friendly and make you feel so comfortable. I have known her since her boys were very young and now have become accomplished young men. Thanks Dr. Ambe Crain.
    Karen Barrett — Sep 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ambe-Crain to family and friends

    Dr. Ambe-Crain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ambe-Crain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD.

    About Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093832255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Fdn Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California Irvine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ambe-Crain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ambe-Crain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ambe-Crain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ambe-Crain works at Westlake GYN in Westlake Village, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ambe-Crain’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ambe-Crain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ambe-Crain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ambe-Crain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ambe-Crain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neeta Ambe-Crain, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.