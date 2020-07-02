Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayanthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Jayanthi works at
Locations
Haynes Sports Medicine6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-8423
Emory Physical Therapy LLC1968 Hawks Ln Ne, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love him. He explains things very well.
About Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1770562852
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Jayanthi speaks Spanish.
