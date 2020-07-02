See All Family Doctors in Duluth, GA
Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School of Medicine

Dr. Jayanthi works at Haynes Sports Medicine in Duluth, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Haynes Sports Medicine
    6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-8423
  2. 2
    Emory Physical Therapy LLC
    1968 Hawks Ln Ne, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Arthroscopic Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Arthroscopic Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jayanthi?

    Jul 02, 2020
    I love him. He explains things very well.
    April Williams — Jul 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jayanthi to family and friends

    Dr. Jayanthi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jayanthi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD.

    About Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770562852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayanthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayanthi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayanthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayanthi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayanthi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayanthi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayanthi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.