Dr. Neeru Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeru Dua, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeru Dua, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Dua works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Refocus Eye Surgery Center Waterbury87 Grandview Ave, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 574-2020
-
2
Donald J. Salzberg MD836 Farmington Ave Ste 121, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 233-9671
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dua?
Dr Dua was very professional and positive. She made time to answer my concerns and questions about cataract surgery. She is an excellent surgeon, and I had a very successful operation. Highly recommended to anyone with any eye problems.
About Dr. Neeru Dua, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1881666881
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dua works at
Dr. Dua has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dua speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.