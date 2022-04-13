Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neeru Agarwal, DO
Overview
Dr. Neeru Agarwal, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hi-desert Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
Dr. D. Agarwal1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E420, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 778-7147
Riverside Trauma Surgery4440 Brockton Ave Ste 220, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 324-7655
Hospital Affiliations
- Hi-desert Medical Center
- John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agarwal made me feel very comfortable. She has an excellent bedside manner. She took all the time necessary to answer my many questions to my satisfaction. Made a stressful situation much easier to deal with.
About Dr. Neeru Agarwal, DO
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1811962202
Education & Certifications
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
