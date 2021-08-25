Dr. Bhardwaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neerja Bhardwaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Neerja Bhardwaj, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Saba U Sch Med and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Bhardwaj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eric Marler, MD317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 220, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 365-0260
-
2
Care Associates P.A.8198 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (817) 451-4208
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhardwaj?
Her skill set and level of expertise in geriatrics is unsurpassed from any other geriatric specialist I have worked with. She is professional and is a patient advocate. She takes the time that she needs to ensure that you are being heard and all resources are in place for her patient's care. She deserves beyond a 5 star!
About Dr. Neerja Bhardwaj, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194837716
Education & Certifications
- Swstn U Tx
- Louisiana State U
- West Suburban Hospital Medical Center
- Saba U Sch Med
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhardwaj accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhardwaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhardwaj works at
Dr. Bhardwaj speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhardwaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhardwaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhardwaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhardwaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.