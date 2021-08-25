See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Neerja Bhardwaj, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neerja Bhardwaj, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Saba U Sch Med and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Bhardwaj works at Bon Secours Saint Francis Primary Care in Greenville, SC with other offices in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Marler, MD
    317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 220, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 365-0260
  2. 2
    Care Associates P.A.
    8198 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 451-4208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Francis Downtown
Check your insurance
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2021
    Her skill set and level of expertise in geriatrics is unsurpassed from any other geriatric specialist I have worked with. She is professional and is a patient advocate. She takes the time that she needs to ensure that you are being heard and all resources are in place for her patient's care. She deserves beyond a 5 star!
    Jennifer Browning — Aug 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Neerja Bhardwaj, MD
    About Dr. Neerja Bhardwaj, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194837716
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Swstn U Tx
    Residency
    • Louisiana State U
    Internship
    • West Suburban Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saba U Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhardwaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhardwaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhardwaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhardwaj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhardwaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhardwaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

