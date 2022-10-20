Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix2226 W Northern Ave Ste C212, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (623) 226-4025
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Access Care
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Admar
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Surgery and every visit was fantastic
About Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Eastern Panjabi, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1609053545
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Eastern Panjabi, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.