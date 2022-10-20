Overview

Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Colon and Rectal Care Center of Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.