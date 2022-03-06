Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center, WK Pierremont Health Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Locations
John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Fl 4, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
They were always courteous and professional making sure I always received the best care in speedy and throgh fashion making sure all my concerns were relieved Thank you
About Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1093919920
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.