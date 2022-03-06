Overview

Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center, WK Pierremont Health Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Singh works at John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

