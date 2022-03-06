See All Nephrologists in Shreveport, LA
Overview

Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center, WK Pierremont Health Center and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.

Dr. Singh works at John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center
    2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Fl 4, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center
  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 06, 2022
They were always courteous and professional making sure I always received the best care in speedy and throgh fashion making sure all my concerns were relieved Thank you
Linette Richard — Mar 06, 2022
About Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD

Specialties
  • Nephrology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093919920
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Residency
  • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Medical Education
  • ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neeraj Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Singh works at John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center at Willis-Knighton in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

Dr. Singh has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

