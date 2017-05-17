See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sanford, FL
Dr. Neeraj Sharma, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neeraj Sharma, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College India and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.

Dr. Sharma works at Mid Florida Cancer Center in Sanford, FL with other offices in Deland, FL and Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seminole County
    2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5431
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Volusia County
    1070 N Stone St Ste C, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 348-3362
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA
    2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 251-7860
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Lung Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Lung Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2017
    Dr. Sharma is extremely knowledgable in his practice. He is kind and patient answering any questions you might have along with providing the best treatment options. I fully trust him and his team and no I am getting the best care out there!
    Orlando, FL — May 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neeraj Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1265481428
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Gandhi Medical College India
