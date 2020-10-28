Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Nagella works at
Locations
1
Aspen Dental6603 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254 Directions (844) 228-2247
2
Aspen Dental1251 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (855) 395-0624
3
Aspen Dental8143 Agora Pkwy, Selma, TX 78154 Directions (844) 227-2761
4
Aspen Dental2814 SW MILITARY DR, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (844) 225-6627
5
Aspen Dental2323 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (844) 225-6736
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the absolute best OMF surgeon. We had a great experience. he is extremely patient and thorough and did a fantastic job. Can not recommend him enough. Very professional. I highly recommend him. We are so grateful we were under his care.
About Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1750524351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagella accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Nagella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nagella works at
Dr. Nagella speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagella.
