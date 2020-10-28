Overview

Dr. Neeraj Nagella, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Nagella works at Aspen Dental in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Selma, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.