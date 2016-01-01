See All Anesthesiologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Neeraj Kapur, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
2 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neeraj Kapur, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Kapur works at Tristate Interventional Pain and Wellness Center in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tristate Interventional Pain and Wellness Center LLC
    5165 W Woodmill Dr Ste 12, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 789-0545
  2. 2
    Tristate Interventional Pain and Wellness Center
    2601 Annand Dr Ste 3, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 789-0545
  3. 3
    Lombardy Center
    410 Foulk Rd Ste 200C, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 789-0545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Neeraj Kapur, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730175399
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neeraj Kapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapur works at Tristate Interventional Pain and Wellness Center in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Kapur’s profile.

    Dr. Kapur speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

