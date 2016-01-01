Dr. Neeraj Kapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeraj Kapur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neeraj Kapur, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Kapur works at
Locations
-
1
Tristate Interventional Pain and Wellness Center LLC5165 W Woodmill Dr Ste 12, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 789-0545
-
2
Tristate Interventional Pain and Wellness Center2601 Annand Dr Ste 3, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 789-0545
-
3
Lombardy Center410 Foulk Rd Ste 200C, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 789-0545
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neeraj Kapur, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1730175399
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kapur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapur speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapur.
