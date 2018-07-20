Overview

Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at VIRGINIA EAR NOSE & THROAT in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.