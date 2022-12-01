Dr. Neeraj Badhey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badhey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeraj Badhey, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeraj Badhey, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Badhey works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists1400 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 545-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badhey?
Seemed more concerned to get to next appointment.
About Dr. Neeraj Badhey, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1760508592
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badhey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badhey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badhey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badhey works at
Dr. Badhey has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badhey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Badhey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badhey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badhey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badhey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.