Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neeraj Agnihotri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Antelope Valley Cancer Center607 W Avenue Q Ste A, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 948-5928
2
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
3
Adventist Health Ais Cancer Center Pharm2620 CHESTER AVE, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and soft spoken, when dealing with cancer you want a doctor who cares , and it doesn’t hurt that he is good looking
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
