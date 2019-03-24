Overview

Dr. Neeraj Agnihotri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Agnihotri works at Antelope Valley Cancer Center in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.