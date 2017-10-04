Dr. Neera Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neera Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neera Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Kaiser Permanente12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (216) 778-4428
Outpatient Mental Health18051 Jefferson Park Rd Ste 106, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Incredible doctor whom was able to help diagnose a mental condition of mine and give me understanding of it that allowed me to come to terms. Extremely good at communication and never seemed to judge, only advise. Honestly she was the best doctor I have ever had
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Emory Univ Hosp
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Ohio State University
- Addiction Medicine
