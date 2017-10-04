Overview

Dr. Neera Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Parma Medical Center | The MetroHealth System in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Withdrawal and Alcohol Withdrawal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.