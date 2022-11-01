Dr. Neera Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neera Bhatia, MD
Overview
Dr. Neera Bhatia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
-
1
Main Downtown Office1303 McCullough Ave Ste 237, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 222-2694
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?
Dr Bhatia been my doctor for a year already I couldn’t ask for a better doctor then her she’s been taking care of me with different issues I been having and trust me your in good hands with her she’s smart and know her medicine I wouldn’t just say that about any doctor but she’s different then any doctor she’s got a big heart and concern about your health and being I’m so glad my doctor sent me to her
About Dr. Neera Bhatia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1760428619
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Santa Rosa Hosp
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Hindu College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.