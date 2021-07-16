Dr. Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal-Antal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD
Overview
Dr. Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD is a Dermatologist in Hudson, OH. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Agarwal-Antal works at
Locations
Hudson Dermatology1325 Corporate Dr Ste A, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 650-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Agarwal Antal for several years. She is very thorough and knowledgeable. I trust her completely.
About Dr. Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Hindi
- 1811950751
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Utah
- Northeast Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal-Antal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal-Antal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal-Antal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal-Antal has seen patients for Granuloma of Skin, Fungal Nail Infection and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal-Antal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal-Antal speaks Hindi.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal-Antal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal-Antal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal-Antal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal-Antal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.