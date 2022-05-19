Overview

Dr. Neena Philip, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Philip works at Northwest Internal Medicine in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.