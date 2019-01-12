Dr. Neena Penagaluru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penagaluru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neena Penagaluru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neena Penagaluru, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Dr. Penagaluru works at
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Kidney- New Braunfels2660 E Common St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 888-2333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
San Antonio Kidney- Seguin1410 E Walnut St, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 549-5022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penagaluru?
Dr. Penagaluru is highly professional and knowledgeable. She expresses a sincere concern for her patients' welfare and provides expert advice where necessary.
About Dr. Neena Penagaluru, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1023314739
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penagaluru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penagaluru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penagaluru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penagaluru works at
Dr. Penagaluru has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penagaluru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Penagaluru speaks Hindi and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Penagaluru. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penagaluru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penagaluru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penagaluru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.