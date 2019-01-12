Overview

Dr. Neena Penagaluru, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio



Dr. Penagaluru works at San Antonio Kidney in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.