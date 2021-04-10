Dr. Neena Cherayil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherayil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neena Cherayil, MD
Overview
Dr. Neena Cherayil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cherayil works at
Locations
-
1
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston1630 Sherman Ave Ste 100, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 535-6440
-
3
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cherayil?
I just started seeing Dr Cherayil based on the recommendation of getting a neuro consult after imaging. She has been fantastic! She is super attentive and caring. She replies very quickly to all my questions and has connected me to excellent doctors.
About Dr. Neena Cherayil, MD
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Malayalam and Spanish
- 1588059570
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherayil accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherayil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherayil works at
Dr. Cherayil speaks Malayalam and Spanish.
Dr. Cherayil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherayil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherayil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherayil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.