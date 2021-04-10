See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Neena Cherayil, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neena Cherayil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cherayil works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611
    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston
    1630 Sherman Ave Ste 100, Evanston, IL 60201
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Apr 10, 2021
    I just started seeing Dr Cherayil based on the recommendation of getting a neuro consult after imaging. She has been fantastic! She is super attentive and caring. She replies very quickly to all my questions and has connected me to excellent doctors.
    Vipul Gupta — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Neena Cherayil, MD

    Neurology
    7 years of experience
    English, Malayalam and Spanish
    1588059570
    Education & Certifications

    University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Washington University School Of Medicine
    Neurology
