Dr. Neema Heivand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neema Heivand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Heivand works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Thousand Oaks Primary & Specialty Care100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 601-7335
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heivand?
I Had a video visit during COVID 19 outbreak While i was experiencing for cough/chest discomfort, body ache, and headache and very low fever... not knowing what was the cause of my symptoms i was very concerned with the virus outbreak and connection with my symptoms... however , i must say that Dr Heivand had an extremely Calm demeanor... he carefully listened to all my symptoms and the progress of symptoms... assessing the severity of my condition ... then he checked my lab reports and past history and gave me a sound advice that was doable and gave me a plan of action if my symptoms got worse... during this time he was extremely patient , thorough with fact checking , assessing the severity and Avenues of action, and giving a sound advice.... he was very successful in helping me gaining confidence and empowering me during this virus outbreak time.... i appreciate doctors like him. Thanks again for all he does.
About Dr. Neema Heivand, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1952667040
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heivand using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heivand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heivand works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heivand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heivand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heivand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heivand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.