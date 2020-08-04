Overview

Dr. Neema Bayran, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. Bayran works at Parkview Orthopaedic Group in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.