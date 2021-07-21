See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Sandhu works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Washington Medical Center
    3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium
    3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 21, 2021
I love Dr. Sandhu! He is thorough. He listens, he cares.
Celina — Jul 21, 2021
About Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 18 years of experience
  • English
  • 1275723207
Education & Certifications

  • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

