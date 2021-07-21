Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Univ. of Washington Medical Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Sports Medicine Center at Husky Stadium3800 Montlake Blvd, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
I love Dr. Sandhu! He is thorough. He listens, he cares.
About Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1275723207
Education & Certifications
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandhu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.