Dr. Neelwant Sandhu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Sandhu works at General Surgery at Eastside Specialty Center in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

