Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Neelupalli Bojji Reddy MD PA715 S Shamrock Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 420-2108
University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital501 S Union Ave, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 643-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr reddy is the man! Always asking about my family, and always making me cry laughing. He's helped me multiple times, where/when most probably wouldn't have.
About Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Med College Pa
- Med College Pa
- Trenton Affli Hospital
- Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Migraine, Tension Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
