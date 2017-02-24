Overview

Dr. Neelupalli Reddy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Juarez Autonoma De Tabasco, Escuela De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Reddy works at Neelupalli Bojji Reddy MD PA in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Havre de Grace, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tension Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.