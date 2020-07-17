Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Rush Memory Clinic600 S Paulina St Ste 130, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Aggarwal specializes in nutritional neurology and is very helpful in areas of food and diverse activities that can be very helpful to a patient with cognitive impairment.
About Dr. Neelum Aggarwal, MD
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Aggarwal speaks German.
