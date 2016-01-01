See All Neurologists in Orlando, FL
Neurology
Dr. Neelu Dhingra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dhingra works at Orlando Health Physicians Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center - Downtown Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orlando Health Physicians Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center - Downtown Orlando
    32 W Gore St Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 (407) 352-5434
    Florida Neurology PA
    755 Stirling Center Pl, Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-1718
    Orlando Health Medical Group Surgery
    14 W GORE ST, Orlando, FL 32806 (407) 352-5434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Temporal Arteritis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Neurology
    English, Hindi
    1437590247
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhingra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhingra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhingra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhingra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

