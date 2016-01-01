Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neelu Dhingra, MD
Overview
Dr. Neelu Dhingra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Health Physicians Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center - Downtown Orlando32 W Gore St Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 352-5434
Florida Neurology PA755 Stirling Center Pl, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1718
Orlando Health Medical Group Surgery14 W GORE ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 352-5434
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neelu Dhingra, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1437590247
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhingra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhingra speaks Hindi.
