Overview

Dr. Neelofer Durrani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Durrani works at Memorial OB/GYN in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.