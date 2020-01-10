Overview

Dr. Neelofar Alam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Alam works at Cosmopolitan Endocrinology in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.