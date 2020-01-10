Dr. Neelofar Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelofar Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neelofar Alam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Cosmopolitan Endocrinology11217 Lockwood Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 680-0060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is absolutely amazing. Dr. Alam was so thorough and kind. She was able to explain everything to me plainly without condescension and words can't express how much I appreciate it. She ordered more tests to make sure she could come up with the right treatment plan before prescribing which I love and explained all the options for medicines so I could do my homework just in case. Most importantly, she didn't scare me and provided me relief with her pleasant yet thorough interactions and I couldn't thank her more. Her staff, Ms. Holly, is also so kind and really advocates. Thank You!
About Dr. Neelofar Alam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1407954258
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alam speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.