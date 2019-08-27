Overview

Dr. Amatya Neelkantha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.



Dr. Neelkantha works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic, Lakeway, TX in Lakeway, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.