Dr. Amatya Neelkantha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amatya Neelkantha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakeway, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls.
Dr. Neelkantha works at
Locations
1
Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic - Lakeway200 Medical Pkwy Ste 110, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 654-0150Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway100 Medical Pkwy, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 571-5000
3
Scott & White Healthcare - Round Rock425 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 509-0200Monday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had several visits with Dr. Amatya. In each one, he met me where I am in my DM management and goals. I have met several providers who each had an agenda that came across as “educational” more than compassionate. Dr. Amatya knows his medications, patients behaviors, lab numbers and carb intakes well enough to give very specific and clear medical advice. I’ve never had such a good and capable, person-centered DM provider. He even shared how his mother manages DM. She should know he is making her proud.
About Dr. Amatya Neelkantha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518190495
Education & Certifications
- NANTONG MEDICAL COLLEGE / NORTH KIANGSU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
