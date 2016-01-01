Dr. Neelima Vallurupalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallurupalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelima Vallurupalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Neelima Vallurupalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Vallurupalli works at
Locations
Sutter Cardiac Imaging Sacramento2800 L St Fl 6, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-4040
Sutter Medical Foundation2725 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9301
Roseville Urgent Care3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 755-7000
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-4242ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Smith Gary A MD Office2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 130, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 755-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neelima Vallurupalli, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1114072402
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vallurupalli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallurupalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
