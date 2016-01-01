Overview

Dr. Neelima Thati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Thati works at Wayne State Univ Phys Intnl Med in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.