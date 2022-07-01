Overview

Dr. Neelima Tammareddi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Tammareddi works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Pain, Nosebleed and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.